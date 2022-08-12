Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.69 billion-$15.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.45 billion.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

