Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,005,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Transocean comprises 9.2% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Transocean worth $22,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.57. 333,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,999,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.