TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

TransUnion has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50.

Insider Activity

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in TransUnion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 937,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,360,000 after buying an additional 83,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

