Travel + Leisure Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

