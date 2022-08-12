TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 111,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 43.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,786 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ TA opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $801.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $64.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

