Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Evercore ISI

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

