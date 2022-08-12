Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 938 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Illumina by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.18.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $200.20 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

