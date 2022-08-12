Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 92 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equinix were worth $29,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Equinix by 20.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Stock Performance

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,482 shares of company stock worth $3,125,625 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $689.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $691.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

