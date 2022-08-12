Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $174.55 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

