Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $23.63 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sempra were worth $23,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sempra by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after buying an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after buying an additional 466,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $59,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.46.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

