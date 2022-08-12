Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $25.26 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 707,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

NYSE:UBER opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

