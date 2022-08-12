Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $28.59 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $470.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.26.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.