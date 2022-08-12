Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,297 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $231.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.51. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.