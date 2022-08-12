Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $38,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $831,839,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $106.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.21.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

