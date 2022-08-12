Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $34,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.97 and its 200 day moving average is $177.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

