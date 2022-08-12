Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 530,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 544,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,985,000 after buying an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 78,733 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 104.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

