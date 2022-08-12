TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of THS opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.40.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $72,116,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $32,561,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $18,035,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,394 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 334,159 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

