Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Trend Micro stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.40. 2,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,730. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16.
Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $434.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.95 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
