Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 37,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.43. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

