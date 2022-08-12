Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCN. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.95.

TCN traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 287,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,537. The company has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$12.20 and a 1 year high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$175.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

