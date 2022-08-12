Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.
TRIP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.78.
Tripadvisor Price Performance
NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,968 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.