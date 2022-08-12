Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.78.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,968 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Further Reading

