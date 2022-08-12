Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in July

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TRRSF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.20. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. Trisura Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $38.60.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.