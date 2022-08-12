Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

TGI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,054. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.66.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

