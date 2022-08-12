Truist Financial Lowers BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target to $12.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 3,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,302. BRC has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRC will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

