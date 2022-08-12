Truist Financial Lowers eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $8.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.71.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $215.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. eHealth has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $47.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

