Truist Financial Trims Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Target Price to $10.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Holley Price Performance

Holley stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.44. 5,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Holley has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Holley’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Holley during the second quarter worth about $605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 294.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter worth $191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Holley by 39.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Holley by 20.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 68,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

