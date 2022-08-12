Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.94.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of TCNNF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,671. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.