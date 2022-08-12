Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 148 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 215.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 42.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.44. 19,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,597. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

