Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 231 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.32. 20,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,531. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

