Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 524 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.22. 111,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.76.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

