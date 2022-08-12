Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Up 1.0 %

NFLX traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $245.19. The company had a trading volume of 109,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,570,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

