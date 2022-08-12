Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Essex LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

SBUX traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $87.94. The company had a trading volume of 115,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,791. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

