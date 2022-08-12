Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 44,343 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 134,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 81,670 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $110.86. 45,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.31.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

