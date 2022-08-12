Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.9 %

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 231,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

