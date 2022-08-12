Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. 1,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $52.17.

Tsingtao Brewery Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.7219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Tsingtao Brewery’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

