TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TSR Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,486. TSR has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TSR by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About TSR

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

