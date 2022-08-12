TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. TTEC has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in TTEC by 100.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

