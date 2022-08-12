TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.66 EPS.

TTEC Stock Down 0.2 %

TTEC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. 1,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,858. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of TTEC

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on TTEC to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TTEC by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TTEC by 73.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.