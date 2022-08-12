Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 68.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 46,372 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,816,000 after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.