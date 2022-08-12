Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $245.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWLO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.20.
Twilio Stock Performance
TWLO stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.91. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Further Reading
