Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twitter Stock Performance

NYSE TWTR opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -219.70 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Twitter

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after purchasing an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $313,565,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. Argus cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

