Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $11.07

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $10.60. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 1,673 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 11.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,436,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,206,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,966,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,284,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 639,641 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,448,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,728,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.