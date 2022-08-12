Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $11.07

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $10.60. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 1,673 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 11.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.