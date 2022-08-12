Ubex Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $223,848.21 and $19.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubex has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007898 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00239668 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

