Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($56.12) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. 21,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.