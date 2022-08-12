UBS Group Raises Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 2,925

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,925 ($35.34) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,129.17.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

