UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Up 27.5% in July

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 925,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,392 over the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

