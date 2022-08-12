Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $119,708.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

