Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Under Armour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.54.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.8 %

Under Armour stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 191,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,494. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

