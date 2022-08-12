Unification (FUND) One Day Volume Tops $20,156.00

Unification (FUND) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unification has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $20,156.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,008.22 or 0.99996073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00127564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.