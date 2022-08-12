UniLayer (LAYER) Trading 29.4% Higher Over Last Week

UniLayer (LAYER) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, UniLayer has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $201,703.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,321 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

